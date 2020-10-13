Brian Koegle | Watson Is Dedicated to Community

I have served in the Santa Clarita community with my dear friend, Tony Watson, and his family for more than 15 years. For those of you who have not met him, Tony is a local businessman with an amazing energy and a servant’s heart. Tony is a proud alumnus of local schools including Saugus High School (go Centurions!) and College of the Canyons (go Cougars!). Tony has consistently shown his dedication and passion for helping others in the community through his personal service, his time, talent and treasure. Electing him to serve on the COC board of trustees on Nov. 3 will give Tony a monumental platform to demonstrate his commitment to the community and the college where he started his educational and career path.

As a bit of background, Tony has proudly served as a board member for the SCV Chamber of Commerce, the governing board for the Boys’ and Girls’ Club of SCV, the Child and Family Center, William S. Hart Baseball and Softball and Centro de Amor Cristiano. In these different roles, Tony learned to lead, while developing personal relationships with SCV’s leaders and residents.

Tony’s proven leadership and management experience, along with his extensive business experience, have all led to this moment, culminating in Tony battling for a position on the board of trustees.

Tony’s passion for our community is only outdone by his love and passion for his family. Tony and his high school sweetheart, Ericka, have been married for 29 years. Both grew up in Santa Clarita and both give back to our community. In fact, Tony and Ericka trained their children, Scott and Hannah, that it is their obligation to give back, serving and volunteering in the SCV community, since they were 10 years old. Scott is now a senior in college, Hannah will be a freshman at COC next year, carrying on her father’s tremendous legacy.

It is my distinct pleasure to support my friend, mentor and fellow COC alum in his campaign for Area 2 for the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees. For those Signal readers within his district, I would ask for your vote for Tony Watson on Nov. 3. For more information about Tony’s platform and campaign, or to help support Tony, visit www.tonywatson4coc.com.

Brian Koegle

Valencia