Dick Cesaroni | Newsom ‘Fixed’ What Wasn’t Broke

Subject: The election process. Let me start off by saying that I am not going to touch on any of the outcomes of the election, only “the process.”

Can you remember back not so long ago that our voting process was so simple?

You received the sample ballots in the mail and on the ballot sample there was a printed address for where you could go and cast your ballot. You could also request an absentee ballot to fill out and mail in. Usually someone’s garage, a classroom at a nearby school, somewhere close and simple.

The day of the election you would simply drive or even walk to your voting location, cast your ballot and go home.

By the next day you would normally know the results of the election. Simple.

There is an old saying, “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.” What happened to the election process in California?

Just take one look at the Wannabe Dictator of the State, Gov. Gavin Newsom. He and the secretary of state rigged this year’s election and screwed it up so bad that it is criminal. YES, it’s a Democratic process to ruin and try to fix something that wasn’t broken.

The election for 2020 is so full of fraud, stolen votes, votes not counted, ballots accepted after the voting was closed and the charges go on and on. Why can’t they just go back to the old simple and reasonably honest and simple way of voting like I preciously described?

But I feel that the Democrats had no reason to ruin the election process in California because honestly the state is Democratic. But the dictator-to-be had to try and “fix something that wasn’t broke.”

And the Democrats wonder why they are trying to recall the governor. One court has already found that he acted improperly with one of his executive orders dealing with the election by finding that it was unconstitutional.

Maybe if Newsom would stop taking orders from his aunt in Washington, D.C., and try running the state FOR the people.

Just one voter’s opinion

Dick Cesaroni

Saugus