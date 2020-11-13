Kay Vestal | Prayers in Politics and the SCV

Every day I pray for people who have lost their jobs. I pray for President Donald Trump to win the election. He has done so much for our country. I pray that Joe Biden will lose the election. He will change everything Trump has done for our country and I’m sure Kamala Harris and the Democrats will make us a socialist country. I pray Mike Garcia will win over Christy Smith, a career politician. I pray that Nancy Pelosi will no longer be speaker of the House. She has held up money for people who really need it to pay rent and she wants to give money for things that have nothing to do with the coronavirus.

I just read in the paper Cheri Fleming is sick. I will pray for her.

Kay Vestal

Santa Clarita