Thomas Oatway | Who Will Be Prosecuted?

I just read the Oct. 30 opinion column by the owner of The Signal. I found it full of Fox News propaganda. A plea to re-elect Donald Trump was included. It appears to have been rejected by the voters. I now know why I abandoned The Signal some time ago.

One final falsehood of his article warrants repeating: “Again, no one will be charged. No one will go to prison. The powerful will never pay the price.”

After Jan. 20, 2021, the district attorney of New York will be free to charge Donald J. Trump for crimes in that state. With luck, he will go to prison, where he belongs.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia