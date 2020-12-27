Jody Liss-Monteleone | Is it Really Such a Big Deal?

I am amazed at what people can complain about during a worldwide pandemic that has 22,820 deaths and 1,902,355 confirmed cases in California alone as of Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.

I’m referring to the scheduling change for green waste pickup. From what I understand, Waste Management has “staffing challenges” due to the coronavirus, which means to me that drivers are sick or possibly dead. That’s a bigger concern to me than having my green waste picked up every week.

A woman said on Next Door that her bin had been taken to the street by a gardener and was too heavy to move back. That’s a legitimate problem and one for a neighbor to solve. Get to know your neighbors and their needs! When the pandemic is over, Santa Clarita should celebrate with a block party on every street. Then, when faced with our next crisis (earthquake?), we can truly be there for each other.

Since we pay an average of $23.87 monthly to Waste Management, that reduction of services amounts to about $4 per household. Rather than making a tiny refund to each household for a temporary reduction of services, perhaps Waste Management could put that money to better use with a donation to the Food Pantry to help community members in need.

And while I’m at it, have we in the community, who are able, made a donation to the Food Pantry, the sheriff’s toy drive, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation, or any of the many charities in our community who are trying to make the Santa Clarita Valley a better place for all? Have we supported local restaurants by ordering take-out? If we are fortunate enough to have people who service our homes, have we remembered to tip our house cleaners, gardeners, mail carriers, pool cleaners, waste truck drivers, exterminators, etc.? These people help make our lives better and deserve our gratitude!

And since “we’re all in this together,” let’s be sure to wear masks, socially distance and shelter in place to keep everyone safe, especially our health care workers, who literally have been putting their lives on the line for us.

Jody Liss-Monteleone

Valencia