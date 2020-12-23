Lois Eisenberg | Good Riddance, Republicans

I have been waiting for this day ever since William Barr became attorney general for Donald Trump.

I know Barr was sworn into being the American people’s attorney general, but that was short-lived. Trump pulled the strings to his liking.

Barr is the worst attorney general in history, falling into the footsteps of Trump being the worst president in American history.

Barr’s legal arguments have always been bogus to get Trump out of trouble. Barr misled America about the Robert Mueller investigation in hopes to get Trump off the hook.

Barr and Trump will go in history as the worst attorney general and president in American history.

I can hardly wait for Jan. 20, 2021.

Here we go into the future with hope in our hearts and utter joy!

Good riddance to the motley corrupt Republicans who never stood up to the wannabe dictator.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita