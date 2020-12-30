Ted Aquaro | Reduced Service, No Reduced Price

Last week I put out my trash cans as usual, but the green waste sat all alone for several days and then I finally put it back in my yard. I read in The Signal on Dec. 22 that we are now on a biweekly schedule without the benefit of a price adjustment or any kind of advance notification. I was not alone in this since my neighbors also had their cans sitting in front of their homes for days waiting for pickup. This surprise change in service was done without prior notification and, according to the newspaper, without a price adjustment. I think the city needs to review its relationship with Waste Management and I believe we the customers need an apology and a price adjustment on our next billing.

Ted Aquaro

Valencia