Dick Cesaroni | When Is Insurrection Legal?

Based on prior news media, insurrection, rioting and looting, setting police stations on fire and taking over downtown sections of large cities seems to be legal. At least it is looked upon by Democratic leaders of several cities around America as citizens enjoying and practicing their rights under the Constitution. Just peaceful, loving protests.

President Donald J. Trump was impeached for the second time for encouraging the rioting at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Explain to me how the Democrats can permit, even support and aide in those riots, looting and insurrections in general in cities throughout the U.S., and nothing is done to them. Are they not committing insurrection?

I believe that the speaker of the House has gone stark raving mad by filing impeachment papers against the president under the guise that he encouraged the radical people to attack the Capitol. The real reason behind this impeachment process is not the rioting, it’s that they are afraid of his running for office in 2024. He has started to clean out the swamp and they (Democrats and some Republicans) are running scared that if he returns, he will finish the job.

Any Republican who votes to impeach the president should just change their party affiliation to Democrat. You took an oath to defend the country against all enemies foreign and domestic. Just because the going gets a little tough, you bail out to the other side of the aisle. I bet you carry two different bumper stickers in the trunk of your car and slap on the winning one the day after an election.

Take Sen. Mitt Romney. I cannot believe he calls himself a Republican. I have NEVER heard him come out in support of President Donald Trump.

I further cannot believe that the voters in this country have been so blind in electing Joe Bidden as president.

Please let me try to briefly lay out some of the events in (Trump’s) four years in office:

1. He brokered four Middle East peace accords, something that 71 years of political intervention and endless war failed to produce.

2. The “buffoon” in the White House is the first president who has not engaged us in a foreign war since Dwight Eisenhower.

3. The “racist” in the White House has had the greatest impact on the economy, bringing jobs and lowering unemployment to the Black and Latino population, more than any other president. Ever.

4. The “liar” in the White House has exposed the deep, widespread and long-standing corruption in the FBI, the CIA, the National Security Agency, and the Republican and Democratic parties.

5. The “buffoon” in the White House turned NATO around and had them start paying their dues.

6. The “fool” in the White House neutralized the North Koreans and stopped them sending missiles toward Japan and threatening the West Coast of the U.S.

7. The “xenophobe” in the White House turned our relationship with the Chinese around, brought hundreds of businesses back to the U.S., and revived the economy.

8. The “clown” in the White House rebuilt our military, which the Barack Obama administration crippled.

There are a few more acts that the “clown” in the White House has achieved, but you get the picture of a man you may despise, but he kept his promises and GOT THE JOB DONE.

So, if you listen to the radicals on the left, you have been conned.

Just open your eyes and ears and see and listen. Not to the fake news but the facts. Impeach him? Hell, give him a medal and another four years.

Just one citizen’s opinion.

Dick Cesaroni

Saugus