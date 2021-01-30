Rob Kerchner | The Left: America’s Abusive Boyfriend

Consider this odd fact: All of the left’s plans for America are cramdowns upon peaceful people in order to change the very country that leftists claim to love.

What this means is that the left is essentially America’s abusive boyfriend.

He says he loves sweet ol’ America, but he’s got all kinds of ideas how she can be better…and he beats her up endlessly over it…especially if she dares refuse his plans, and instead keeps some of her freedom.

He sometimes calls his riot-and-hate-fueled outrage “resistance.”

Then finally, to top it all off, he’ll explain that she’s to blame for his behavior because she got him so outraged and offended in the first place.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia