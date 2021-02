In response to Sharon Sherbert’s “Trump Supporters: Crawl Under a Rock” letter in the Jan. 20 Signal — at least she didn’t call us “lying dog-faced pony soldiers.”

When Donald Trump won four years ago, I was really happy. If I was a Biden supporter, instead of being so angry, I’d be enjoying the “victory.” Save some of that anger for the higher tax bills coming your way.

Shari Gibbs

Canyon Country