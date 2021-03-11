Lois Eisenberg | Thankfully Not Fascist

In the nick of time, America, be grateful that America has not become fascist.

Definition of fascism, according to the Webster dictionary: “1 often capitalized : a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.”

America has been saved by 70 million patriotic voters who said enough is enough, wanting to know the truth and that facts are factual. In four years we have been lied to and deceived.

As for “The Grace of God” we have survived Donald Trump’s maddening dominance. He was on the road to destroying America, taking the American people down the road to the abyss. Trump wanted the swamp cleared, and he also created a cesspool. The cesspool was created because of the overflow of the swamp. Enabling a person like Trump is shameful.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita