Prep Sports Roundup: Girls Soccer, Girls Tennis, Baseball

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for some of this past week’s Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary:

Girls Soccer: Santa Clarita Christian 2, Grace Brethren 1

SCCS girls varsity soccer had a nail-biter in Simi Valley on Monday against Grace Brethren and pulled out a 2-1 victory. SCCS was playing, at times, with 10 players due to multiple injuries. Dakota Rappleye and Viviana Soler were everywhere on the field and made a significant impact in the win. The defense was stellar once again, conceding only one goal off a free kick. Briley Phelps and Lexi Kostjuk each had a goal to clinch the win.

— Amy Boswell, SCCS team rep

Girls Tennis: West Ranch 14, Saugus 4

Winds were at an extreme and were a challenging obstacle for both teams. They persisted throughout the entire match on Tuesday at West Ranch.

Saugus scored two wins on the singles side and two wins on the doubles side. Saugus senior No. 1 Emily Christensen won one of her matches. Senior No. 3 Sherry Salonga won one match for Saugus.

On the doubles side, the Saugus No. 3 team of Riyana Chhabra and Dylan Wright secured a victory followed by a win from No. 1 team Chloe Hong and Baylee Renfro.

Both teams adapted as best as they could to the weather. “I anticipate a much closer match the next time we meet them at Saugus,” Saugus coach Bailey Sindle said.

Saugus boys tennis begins Monday against West Ranch.

— Bailey Sindle, Saugus tennis head coach

Baseball: Saugus 12, Canyon 0

Saugus High School varsity played an away game at Canyon High School on Wednesday, with Saugus winning 12-0. Connor Bates pitched six no-hit scoreless innings. He also had a 2-run home run and went 2 for 4 with 4 RBI. Colin Yeaman went 2 for 4 with 4 RBI.

— Carl Grissom, Saugus baseball coach

Get in the Roundup!

Attention coaches and team reps: If you would like to include your team’s results in The Signal’s weekly roundup, please send results and write-ups to [email protected]. Please include final team scores of games, matches or meets. Also feel free to include notable individual accomplishments, highlights, etc. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary.