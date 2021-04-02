Arthur Saginian | Kamala Harris’ ‘Discovery’

The Washington Post reported on Kamala Harris’ groundbreaking discovery while she was seeking the “root causes” of migration. Harris apparently stumbled upon this long-hidden secret by accident while attempting to perform her most recent assignment along our southern border.

“Corrupt governments,” Harris claims, are to blame for the problems we are experiencing with migration. After frustratingly fruitless decades, the mystery of why migrants flee their own countries and risk their lives to enter the United States has finally been solved. If it were not for Harris’ astute investigational and observational skills, the solution to this riddle may have eluded us for untold generations to come.

This is a happy day indeed, and I will go so far as to say that a Nobel Prize is definitely in order, and since there isn’t a category for “Solver of Mysteries,” the Nobel Foundation will simply have to create a new category to appropriately recognize and celebrate Harris’ monumental discovery, which is arguably of epic proportions. Life will never be the same.

One can only wonder what Kamala Harris will discover tomorrow. The possibilities are literally endless!

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita