Bob Comer | In Defense of Three Patriots

Re: Gerald Staack letter of April 20.

I take issue with his assessments of three patriots, William F. Buckley, Barry Goldwater and Ronald Reagan.

Buckley was an astute constitutionalist. He constantly pointed out the failures of several so-called progressive societies. To this day none of them have survived. Why? Because they don’t work.

Barry Goldwater lost to Lyndon Johnson in a landslide due to fearful propaganda. He had the audacity to believe the U.S. should win wars.

Ronald Reagan had been the president of the Screen Actors Guild, so assumed the air controllers strike to be illegal. He warned them to return to work or else.

They didn’t, and as far as I know they had to find other jobs.

Bob Comer

Valencia