Dermatologist recommendations for nighttime body care

Did you know your body repairs itself while you sleep? How much quality sleep you get each night, and how you prepare yourself for sleep, can make a difference in the look and feel of your body’s skin.

“While many people have developed healthy routines to care for the skin on their face, it’s just as important to develop a nighttime body care routine too,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang.

Farhang offers tips on how you can help your skin be at its best — while you’re getting your beauty sleep.

Practice good sleep hygiene. To give your skin’s cells optimal renewal time each night, make sure you get the best quality sleep you can — and enough of it. Try the following:

Be consistent about sleep and wake times, even on weekends and days off.

Sleep in a dark, cool room to fall asleep more quickly and stay asleep.

Minimize noise with a white noise machine or fan.

Practice a soothing bedtime routine, like turning off gadgets early and enjoying a warm, relaxing shower.

Use products that work overnight. Choose products that work overnight to moisturize to revitalize skin, renew your skin’s surface, and restore dry skin while you sleep. “If your skin sounds squeaky or feels tight after a shower, it has likely been stripped of its natural moisture,” said Farhang.

Elevate your nighttime body care routine with a rinse-off conditioner. Simply applying lotion after you shower may provide only temporary relief, leaving you reapplying frequently. Instead, Farhang recommends a proactive approach.

Moisturize inside and out. “Hydration is key!” added Farhang. “In addition to using products with formulas supercharged with high quality skincare ingredients like Retinol, it’s also important to make sure you’re drinking enough water throughout the day.”

Most health care professionals recommend drinking at least eight ounces of water per day.

Moisturize your environment

Especially if you live in a dry climate, or if you are heating your home with dry air while the outside temps are still chilly, consider an in-home humidifier to help keep the air in your home more skin-friendly. Using a humidifier will help keep the air from drying out whether you’re just relaxing, working from home — or sleeping.

Following these dermatologist recommendations will contribute to a good night's sleep and help your body's skin stay healthy year round.