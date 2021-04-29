Terry Kanakri | Water Rate Hike Unfair

It is with great disappointment and concern that I read in The Signal that the SCV Water Agency plans to increase the bills of thousands of Valencia Water District customers by 6% a year, while decreasing the water bills of Newhall Water Division customers by 16% and Santa Clarita Water Division customers by 1%. And, this is only the beginning, as that rate hike is only planned for the first year, with additional potential rate increases in subsequent years yet to be determined.

I think it is utterly unacceptable for the water agency, which was created supposedly to deliver water more efficiently and equitably, to have one set of residents subsidize rate decreases for others.

Even worse, the water agency declined to provide affected residents the option of filing protests and opposition to the water rate hikes via email.

This reeks of an intentional effort to suppress ratepayers’ ability to voice their opinion.

I urge all affected Valencia Water District customers to not accept this unfair hike in water bills. When I called the water agency, they declined to explain how they justify the planned rate hike.

Instead, all they said was, “Wait for an official letter that will explain everything, and then you can write us.”

I, for one, plan to do just that, and urge everyone else who will be affected to do the same. Let your voice be heard!

Terry Kanakri

Castaic