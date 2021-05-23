Rob Kerchner | Science vs. Anecdote

When someone on the freedom side says something scientific like, “Your chances of dying from COVID-19 if you are under 70 are very, very low,” someone to their fearful left often responds with an anecdote of how they know somebody, or know somebody who knows somebody, who died of COVID-19 under the age of 70. At that point, two questions emerge…which they never answer:

No. 1: Do we stay locked down and masked up until nobody has an anecdote about someone dying of COVID-19?

No. 2: Are we following “science” or anecdotes? Since the left claims the mantle of science, then why all the anecdotes?

Rob Kerchner

Valencia