West Ranch’s Robertson wins USTA National G18s Doubles Title

Last weekend in Tucson, Arizona, Annette Robertson of West Ranch High School and Lindsay Eisenman (a junior at Peninsula High School in Palos Verdes) beat three seeded teams, including a former U.S. Tennis Association Silver Ball champion, on their road to claim the National L3 Doubles Title. Robertson, a sophomore at West Ranch, is one of the few U.S. juniors who hold both International Tennis Federation Junior and USTA National titles. She is ranked No. 1,082 in ITF Juniors and in the top 100 in USTA National G18 Doubles.