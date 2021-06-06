Alyssa Theodore | A True Leader for the 25th District

Rep. Mike Garcia is a very principled, honest and respected leader for our district and has proven to be so for the last year and a half. His votes are not only for his voting base, but also they are for common sense and for principle, for everyone regardless of party affiliation. If everyone took the time to review his votes closely, you will understand why they are so important. It’s important to not follow what the radical left Democrats have created, and simply follow the Constitution. If both sides of the aisle can achieve this, we would be a better country. Never socialism, always capitalism. I and many others thank Garcia for being a true leader for this district.

Alyssa Theodore

Agua Dulce