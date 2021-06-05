Lois Eisenberg | Advocating for LGBTQ Rights

There has been a systematic and institutional discrimination agenda pending (for) many years against the LGBTQ people. President Joe Biden will be trying to reverse Donald Trump’s damage he has done to the LGBTQ people by executive action. In doing so, President Biden will be giving respect, dignity and rights to the LGBTQ across the country! Amen.

There are many critical areas that can be taken by Biden, Kamala Harris and the administration.

Lest we forget these words of wisdom: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

To one and all, may “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” be obtained.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita