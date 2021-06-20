Lucky Luke Brewing to purchase Wolf Creek Brewery

Wolf Creek Brewery announced this week Lucky Luke Brewing is taking over operations at the brewery’s Rye Canyon Loop location in Valencia.

Established in 1997, Wolf Creek Brewery opened its doors as one of the original breweries in L.A. County, and has since established one production brewery location and one full-service restaurant.

Owners Rob and Laina McFerren of Wolf Creek began talking to Lucky Luke early in 2020 to discuss their retirement plans and Lucky Luke purchasing their brewery location years down the line.

Rob McFerren fell ill in 2020, and died of cancer in December.

“We’ve given the craft beer community over 24 years of our wonderful life and it is finally time to pass the torch,” Laina McFerren said in a prepared statement. “I know that Rob would like to see Lucky Luke in this space to carry on a legacy of delicious craft beer and giving back to the community that have supported us all these years.”

Lucky Luke began in Palmdale in 2015, expanding to its second location in Lancaster with a full-service restaurant in spring 2019. The acquisition is set to give Lucky Luke its third location and the ability to produce 10 times more beer than its current production operation.

Owners Samantha and Brian Schmitz have relied on the McFerrens for many years as mentors, the statement said.

“We are honored to grow into this third location with the help of Laina and Rob,” Schmitz said. “They have been wonderful role models throughout the years and we are excited to help carry on their legacy.”

The Wolf Creek restaurant in Valencia is not part of the acquisition and is expected to remain owned and operated by the McFerren family. Lucky Luke is set to continue brewing Wolf Creek beer for the restaurant so the brand can live on.

The transition of licenses is anticipated to take about two months, with Wolf Creek Brewery expected to continue to operate as usual until the licenses can be transferred.