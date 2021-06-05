SCV Sports Roundup: A recap of recent sports results

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for some of this past week’s Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action:

Softball: Valencia 7, West Ranch 5

Despite a seven-run deficit in the fifth inning, West Ranch Wildcats varsity almost came all the way back, eventually falling 7-5 to the Valencia Vikings on May 27. West Ranch scored five runs in the failed comeback on a single by Haylie Butts, a single by Savannah Gatewood, a double by Krista Viereck, and a home run by Addie Ferguson.

West Ranch couldn’t keep up with Valencia early in the game. Valencia scored on a double by Izzy Mertes and a double by Maia Paragas in the first inning.

Valencia got things moving in the first inning, when Mertes doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.

West Ranch tallied five runs in the fifth inning. The West Ranch offense in the inning was led by Butts, Gatewood, Viereck and Ferguson, all knocking in runs in the inning.

Casey Edwards was the winning pitcher for Valencia. The ace surrendered five runs on 11 hits over seven innings, striking out five and walking one.

Kayla Choate took the loss for West Ranch. Choate lasted seven innings, allowing 13 hits and seven runs while striking out one and walking one.

West Ranch smacked one home run on the day. Ferguson went for the long ball in the fifth inning.

West Ranch racked up 11 hits in the game. Gatewood, Taylor Beardsley and Viereck all managed multiple hits for West Ranch. Gatewood went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead West Ranch in hits.

— West Ranch softball via GameChanger app

Boys Lacrosse: Saugus earns first-ever playoff win

The Saugus High School varsity boys lacrosse team earned its first playoff win in the school’s history on May 28 with a 13-7 win over the Palos Verdes Peninsula Panthers at Saugus High School. The Panthers made it a close game in the third quarter before the Centurions pulled away for the victory.

The Saugus win is a huge accomplishment for a program that has only been in existence for three years but is quickly earning respect among lacrosse programs in Southern California.

— Brian Hollenbaugh, Saugus lacrosse parent

Girls Basketball: Trinity 53, West Valley 37

Trinity Classical Academy girls’ varsity basketball (seeded No. 2) beat West Valley High School, 53-37, at home in the first round of CIF-SS Division 5AA Championship on May 29.

Leading scorers included Lily Caddow with 23 points and Kelly Lotz with 17 points.

Trinity moved on to play in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

— Katie Roberts, Trinity assistant coach

Boys Lacrosse: St. Francis 15, Saugus 2

The Saugus boys varsity lacrosse team season came to an end on Tuesday evening with a 15-2 loss to St. Francis High School.

The Saugus goals were scored by Charlie Bland and Tommy Forrand.

This is a big accomplishment for a Saugus lacrosse team that was limited to a six-game schedule within the Santa Clarita Valley while the schools they played in the playoffs played a full schedule.

— Brian Hollenbaugh, Saugus lacrosse parent

Girls Basketball: Trinity 61, La Reina 36

Trinity Classical Academy girls’ varsity basketball beat La Reina High School Wednesday in the Division 5AA CIF-SS Quarter Final Championship, 61-36 at The Master’s University.

Kelly Lotz scored a game-high 29 points and Lily Caddow put in 17 points.

Trinity will play to get into the Division 5AA CIF Championship game Saturday in the semifinals.

— Katie Roberts, Trinity assistant coach

