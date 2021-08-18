Robin Clough | Team USA and Thanks to Title IX

Women were a dominating factor as Team USA acquired more medals than any nation at the Tokyo Olympics. Female athletes won nearly 60% of U.S. medals and were awarded 23 of the 39 U.S. gold medals. This would never have happened if not for Title IX.

Behind every female athlete is Title IX, a federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in education. Enacted in 1972 thanks to Rep. Patsy Mink, this groundbreaking legislation unleashed the potential of more than half the population.

AAUW (American Association of University Women) strongly supports the vigorous enforcement of Title IX, which set the groundwork for Santa Clarita’s Allyson Felix to become the winningest Olympic athlete in U.S. track and field history. Local Olympian Abbey Weitzeil received a silver and bronze, and our Brittany Cervantes performed remarkably. Gold medalist Katie Ledecky credits Title IX for its impact on women participating in sports, made clear by the glorious results at the Tokyo Olympics.

The success of this law brings pride to our nation. As we celebrate Olympic victories, AAUW continues to push for policies that support full implementation of Title IX in sports and beyond.

Robin Clough

Public Policy, AAUW Santa Clarita