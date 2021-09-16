Paul Butler | Saddened By Vaccine ‘Choices’

I am saddened and, yet, not surprised to hear those who are protesting against mandatory vaccinations to use phrases such as “pro-choice.”

One protester reportedly said outside the William S. Hart Union High School District office in Santa Clarita this past Tuesday, “We’re just pro-choice; like the choice to wear a mask, or the choice not to get vaccinated.”

The problem with that choice is, it doesn’t give the other person(s) the choice to avoid being infected by the unmasked or unvaccinated.

My wife and I chose to be vaccinated for our own protection AND for the protection of others. Imagine a world where everyone cared about others enough to wear a mask and be vaccinated, out of concern of passing on a potentially lethal and ever-shape-shifting virus.

So, just as an unborn baby pays the ultimate price for the sins of another when a “pro-choice” decision pronounces death to that unborn marvel of creation, we all have to continue to suffer (and potentially run the risk of death) because of the “pro-choice” decision of someone who selfishly, stubbornly and rather stupidly refuses to be vaccinated and has a childish tantrum at wearing a mask when required to do so.

Whether I like it or not, I am called to obey authority and L.A. County is pleading with each of us to be vaccinated and is mandating we all wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status — no exceptions.

If we all do our part, we can get through this sooner rather than later.

Paul Butler

Santa Clarita