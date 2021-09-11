Santa Clarita Lynx hosts ABA basketball invitational tournament

The brand-new Santa Clarita Lynx basketball invitational tournament is set for Saturday at West Ranch High School beginning at 2 p.m. for a double header matchup.

The Chula Vista Suns (1-0) are set to play the South Bay Sharks (1-0) at 2 p.m. and the Lynx (1-0) will play the Pasadena Coyotes (0-1) at 4 p.m.

The game will feature pro basketball talent with players who play overseas and for teams like the Globetrotters, Venice Beach, Ball is Life and other pro teams across the country.

First Responders and all kids 13 and younger will get free admission in honor of Sept. 11. Regular admission Is $10.