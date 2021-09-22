Week five football round-up

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Foothill League is now one week away from league play. Now at the halfway point of the season, the identities of teams have been established as they have one more game before the true test of the season begins.

This past weekend, The Signal covered Valencia, Saugus, Canyon and Hart. Here are the results of the remaining schools’ games:

Golden Valley loses to Simi Valley, 42-14

The Golden Valley Grizzlies (1-2) had a big test on the road Friday against the Simi Valley Pioneers (5-0), who handed Saugus their first loss of the season the previous week. The Grizzlies were unable to match up in a 42-14 loss.

Despite giving up 42 points, head coach Dan Kelley believes the team played lights-out on defense due to three of the scores coming off of two pick-sixes and a kickoff return touchdown.

“The offense had a tough time getting moving,” said Kelley. “We played harder in the second half but couldn’t get the ball into the end zone. Simi Valley has a strong all-around team, but we just had to play better tonight and we didn’t. We just got to get after Crescenta Valley now.”

The Grizzlies’ next matchup is scheduled against Crescenta Valley on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Crescenta Valley.

West Ranch beats Crespi, 49-34

The West Ranch Wildcats (4-1) won on the road against the Crespi Celts (0-3), 49-34, on Friday. The Wildcats now enter a bye week before heading into league play but are making a case to be one of the top teams in the Foothill League.

“I thought the offense has really been clicking the past two weeks,” said Wildcats head coach Chris Varner. “Defense did better but lots of room for improvement on both sides of the ball. Every week we try to build off the performance of the previous week, whether that is good or bad.”

West Ranch quaterback Ryan Staub (6) straight arms Pacifica High School defender Philip Kim (1) to score for West Ranch at Valencia High School on Friday, 091021. Dan Watson/The Signal

Wildcats quarterback Ryan Staub finished the game with 258 passing yards on 18 completions and one touchdown while also adding 34 yards on the ground on four rushes. The story of the game belongs to the Wildcats’ run game, finishing with 242 yards and five touchdowns. The rushing leader is running back Dylan Roof, who finished with 119 rushing yards on 14 rushes with three touchdowns.

Trinity beats St. Monica, 31-0

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (3-1) won on the road against St. Monica (1-3), 31-0, marking three wins in a row since losing their first game of the season to Campbell Hall.

Quarterback Wil Jackson finished with 191 yards and one touchdown, while also contributing 24 yards on seven carries with two more touchdowns. Defensive end Tanner Moore finished with two sacks, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt. The scoreless shutout for the Knights included two fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

The Knights’ next match is scheduled against Alhambra on Friday at 7 p.m. at Alhambra.

Santa Clarita Christian loses to Faith Baptist, 38-10

The Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals (0-3) lost to the Faith Baptist Contenders (3-0), 38-10, on Saturday.

Running back Cooper Duhm accounted for the only touchdown for the Cardinals, finishing with 57 rushing yards on 14 carries. Landon Hermanson led all receivers with five catches for 66 yards. Defensive back Timmy Tadler tied for the team lead with seven tackles with one safety.

The Cardinals’ next matchup is scheduled against Thacher on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Thacher.

Castaic Coyotes

The Castaic Coyotes were scheduled to play against Vasquez on Friday, but it was cancelled and they were unable to find another game to replace it on time. The Coyotes’ next match is scheduled against Paraclete on Friday at 7 p.m. at Antelope Valley College.