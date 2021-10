Congress passed Rep. Mike Garcia’s bipartisan bill, the Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act. His bill would give military spouses with valid professional licenses in one state, reciprocity in other states where their spouses are stationed for military orders. This important bill was included as an amendment in the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act. Rep. Garcia continues and proves every single day how to be a true leader for our district.

Alyssa Theodore

Agua Dulce