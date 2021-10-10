Lois Eisenberg | Save Our National Parks, Follow the Rules

People are flocking to the national parks in spite of the recent pandemic. In doing so, these people are putting our national parks in jeopardy of becoming extinct.

There are not enough employees to support the parks with the overflow visitations. The Biden administration has launched its “America the Beautiful” plan in an effort to protect the national parks.

We all depend on the lands, waters and wildlife for our own preservation. The Biden administration’s “America the Beautiful” plan will expand the national parks to increase public access and ensure that lands within the parks are not at risk of incompatible development.

If these suggestions and this agenda of trying to protect our national parks are not taken, it could harm scenic views, water quality and wildlife habitat.

If the proper steps are not taken, the future generations will miss out on one of America’s most precious treasures.

So, let’s chip in to protect these wondrous national parks and abide by the rules and regulations.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita