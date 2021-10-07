Paul Butler | COVID-19 Apples to Apples

Letters to the Editor
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

In response to Rob Kerchner’s comparison (letters, Oct. 5) between Sweden’s strategy during the pandemic and the United States, I just invested two minutes and checked the actual numbers of the World Health Organization’s website (covid.who.int) and the two countries are not that far apart in their numbers. 

As of 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, the numbers for the two countries are as follows: United States 43,401,318 cases, which is 13.0% of the country’s population of 333 million. Deaths attributed to COVID-19 are 696,732, which is a 1.6% death to case ratio. Sweden 1,153,655 cases, which is 11.5% of the country’s population of just over 10 million. Deaths attributed to COVID-19 are 14,868, which is a 1.3% death to case ratio. 

It also strikes me as a fairly rudimentary correlation to think about the density of population we have in the United States (93 residents per square mile) compared to Sweden’s (58 residents per square mile). 

I can appreciate and relate to Rob’s frustration with all things COVID-19, but I believe we have to draw accurate comparisons to make a point. I plead with all Signal readers to get vaccinated and to follow the mask mandate. These two actions are the quickest way out of this. 

Paul Butler 

Valencia

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS