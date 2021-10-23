Santa Clarita invites local nonprofits to its symposium

News Release

The city of Santa Clarita is preparing for its 2021 Non-Profit Symposium and invites nonprofits from across the valley to participate for a morning of learning and development.

The city’s Volunteer Engagement Program partnered with the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Non-Profit Council and the SCV Non-Profit Leaders Network for this year’s symposium. Local nonprofits can join this half-day event on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 8 to 11 a.m. at The Centre.

Attendees of the symposium can expect tips on how to obtain more donations from speaker LaVal Brewer, president and CEO of South County Outreach. Brewer will also discuss how to engage volunteers and strengthen connections with businesses and the larger community.

Attendees may register for the free symposium on Eventbrite.

The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled to host its 2021 Non-Profit Symposium on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 8 to 11 a.m. at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Point Pointe Parkway. For information, contact Tess Simgen, the city’s volunteer engagement supervisor, at [email protected].