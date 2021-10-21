Valencia High to host a battle of the marching bands event

News Release

Valencia High welcomes marching bands and color guards from various high schools back to its ninth annual Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament.

The Valencia High School marching band and color guard will host its battle of the bands at the Valencia High School stadium at 27801 N. Dickason Drive in Valencia on Saturday from 3:30 to 9 p.m. Teams will compete to see who is the best-performing band among their peers.

There will be raffle prizes, food and merchandise to purchase, and admission for the general public is $10.

Marching band season is upon the students of the Santa Clarita Valley. This event marks the first opportunity to watch the bands, including all seven SCV high schools – Castaic, Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, West Ranch and Valencia.

For more information about the ninth annual Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament, visit fieldshow.prideofthevikings.org.