Arthur Saginian | Pity for Sen. Sinema

Was Byron York’s commentary (Oct. 6) intended to conjure up tears of pity or sympathy for Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema? And who is Mr. York speaking to in his commentary? Is he speaking to Democrats in an effort to shame them for their apparent duplicity? Is he speaking to Republicans in an effort to validate their opinion of Democrats being duplicitous? And finally, is he attacking the media for capitalizing on it? Yes, John McCain got praise and Kyrsten Sinema is getting pilloried by the same party for doing pretty much the same thing – bucking the party line. But there’s a significant difference between the party line that the former one was (and the present one is) bucking, and it matters in the treatment one should expect to get for it.

McCain was bucking the Republican Party line, so to get praise from Democrats for that maneuver is a no-brainer. Sinema, on the other hand, is bucking the Democratic Party line. Not only that, she’s doing it at a time and on a matter that is very critical to the future of an ultra-progressive agenda. So double doo-doo on her for that – and it’s purely coincidental that I chose that particular terminology in light of the fact that the activists followed Sinema into the restroom.

I’m not surprised at Mr. York for writing such a polemic commentary since the Washington Examiner is a right-leaning publication and it’s his job to attack the left. What would surprise me is if his commentary actually convinces anyone to feel shame or sympathy for poor Sen. Sinema (emphatic sarcasm implied). Attacking the behavior of political partisans in the “Washington Warzone” is akin to handing out speeding tickets at the Indy 500, so get real, Mr. York, your audience can’t be that naive.

Arthur G. Saginian

Santa Clarita