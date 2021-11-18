Canyon boys’ basketball beats Lancaster 69-27 in season opener

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Canyon Cowboys came into the season looking to change the narrative and work harder than any other team. With a resounding victory on Monday, they are heading in the right direction.

The Canyon Cowboys (1-0) beat the Lancaster Eagles (0-1) 69-27 in their home and season opener. Shooting guard Matt Heyne finished tied for the team high in points with 14 and hauled in seven rebounds. Shooting guard Brandon Ritter finished with 14 points with the help of knocking down three 3-pointers.

Center Brody Baumgartner finished with nine points and led the team with 12 rebounds. Point guard Brandon Boldroff played an all-around game, finishing with six points, four steals and five assists.

“Our team played hard and was active on defense and shared the ball on offense,” said Cowboys head coach Ali Monfared. “Everyone came in and played with great energy. It was a good start and we’ll look to keep working hard and getting better.”