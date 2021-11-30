Canyon boys’ basketball moves to 5-2 heading into Foothill League play

By Ryan Menzie 

Signal Sports Writer  

The Canyon Cowboys ended their preseason strong with two more wins in a row to move to 5-2 on the season.  

The Cowboys beat the La Salle Lancers (5-5) 72-46 on Friday and were led by Matt Heyne with 17 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Boldroff finished with 14 points and seven rebounds and Brandon Ritter contributed nine points and four rebounds. 

Brody Baumgartner finished with eight points and eight rebounds. Lincoln Phillips finished with eight points and four rebounds and Carson Rodi put up 6 points.  

On Saturday, the Cowboys continued their dominance with a 66-58 victory against the Holy Martyrs Armenian Armens (0-3). Baumgartner led the way once again, this time finishing with a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Heyne also finished with a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.  

The Cowboys now head into their first Foothill League matchup on Tuesday against West Ranch at 6:30 p.m. at Canyon.  

Ryan Menzie

Ryan Menzie

Ryan Menzie graduated from Cal State University, Northridge with a BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Journalism. As an aspiring sports broadcaster, Ryan has taken all of his experiences to develop and carve out his writing skills with his love for sports. Ryan is currently a graduate student at Cal State University, Long Beach for Kinesiology with the option in Sport Management.

