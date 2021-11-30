Canyon boys’ basketball moves to 5-2 heading into Foothill League play

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Canyon Cowboys ended their preseason strong with two more wins in a row to move to 5-2 on the season.

The Cowboys beat the La Salle Lancers (5-5) 72-46 on Friday and were led by Matt Heyne with 17 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Boldroff finished with 14 points and seven rebounds and Brandon Ritter contributed nine points and four rebounds.

Brody Baumgartner finished with eight points and eight rebounds. Lincoln Phillips finished with eight points and four rebounds and Carson Rodi put up 6 points.

On Saturday, the Cowboys continued their dominance with a 66-58 victory against the Holy Martyrs Armenian Armens (0-3). Baumgartner led the way once again, this time finishing with a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Heyne also finished with a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cowboys now head into their first Foothill League matchup on Tuesday against West Ranch at 6:30 p.m. at Canyon.