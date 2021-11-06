Santa Clarita Valley first round playoff roundup

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Santa Clarita Valley had six high schools compete in the first round of CIF playoffs on Friday, but overall, the SCV would struggle in the first round.

Of these six teams, only the Valencia Vikings advanced to the second round with a 45-13 win against Rio Mesa. The Signal covered Saugus, West Ranch, Valencia and Golden Valley. Here are the results for the rest of the SCV playoff games:

Trinity loses to Anaheim, 45-6

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights came into the game as the third-place team in their league, but were able to move up to Division XIII, the highest they’ve ever been, based off their strength of schedule and league play.

Despite the achievements, the Knights’ season came to an end with a 45-6 loss to the Anaheim Colonists.

SCCS loses to California School of the Deaf, 70-12

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals had a second chance to keep their season from ending, with a playoff matchup against the California School of the Deaf-Riverside Cubs, but were unable to emerge on top with a 70-12 loss in the 8-man Division II playoffs.

The young Cardinals’ season comes to an end, but they will look to next season with more experience for a bounce-back season.