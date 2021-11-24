Trinity boys’ basketball improves to 4-0 on the season

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (4-0) remain perfect on the season with two more wins beginning Monday.

The Knights’ hot start and high-powered offense beat the Villanova Prep Wildcats (1-4) in their second meeting of the season, 53-38. The Knights were led by John Cervantes-King with a team-high 18 points, five rebounds and five assists. Kanta Yamazaki finished with 15 points and three rebounds. Bram Yoo finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

In their next match on Wednesday, the Knights kept their foot on the gas with a 59-31 victory against the Santa Paula Cardinals (2-3). Cervantes-King once again led the way with 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Lucas Spring led the team in scoring with 14 points. Andrew Salinas finished with eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Trinity’s next competition will be against Palmdale on Friday at 8 p.m. at Moorpark High School.