Valencia heads into CIF title game

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The moment has arrived for the Valencia Vikings.

The Vikings (7-4) are now heading into the CIF Division 5 finals against the Oaks Christian Lions (7-6) on Friday. This game marks the final game of the season and the moment this team has worked all season to accomplish.

“It’s been a good week,” said Vikings head coach Larry Muir. “Despite the Thanksgiving break, everyone has been focused. I think it’s wonderful to be able to represent the Santa Clarita Valley with this team as they enter one final push for one of the biggest opportunities for these kids. What a moment it is for them. With everything they’ve been through it is a great moment. We’re excited for the whole thing.”

The rollercoaster season will soon reach its conclusion for the Vikings, but the job is not finished. The Vikings came into the season as the highest-ranked team from the SCV and were seeking to reclaim the Foothill League title.

The Vikings, who had won the title 11 seasons in a row prior to last season, were unable to attain that goal, with Saugus repeating as league champion. But, the Vikings marched on through the playoffs, winning their first playoff game since the 2017 season and were the only team from the SCV to advance out of the first round.

The improbable playoff run has come with the Vikings entering the playoffs as an underdog, but they have since had three straight home playoff games including the upcoming finals matchup. The Vikings have clicked at the right time in pursuit of their first-ever CIF football championship.

The championship game kicks of 7 p.m. Friday at Valencia High School.