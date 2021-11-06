West Ranch loses to Lawndale, 34-14, in first round of CIF playoffs

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The West Ranch Wildcats lost on the road to the Lawndale Cardinals on Friday, 34-14. The Wildcats entered the playoffs as the No. 2 team in the Foothill League, but were unable to win against a talented Lawndale team.

“The game was a lot closer than the score shows,” said Wildcats head coach Chris Varner. “We were right there with them. My kids battled and I’m really proud of their efforts. Our team is the epitome of what maximum effort and focus can do for your team. This season was one of the most fun seasons I’ve ever had as a coach.”

The Wildcats will have their starting quarterback Ryan Staub return for them next season, but for the rest of the seniors it is their final game together. Despite the loss, Varner and his team feel they have much to be proud of from their stellar season.

“They’ve been through a lot of adversity,” said Varner when asked about his graduating seniors. “They showed that they don’t back down easily tonight. Lawndale is a talented team. We were right there competing with them but someone has to lose and someone has to win.”