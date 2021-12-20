All-League players announced for Foothill League girls’ tennis

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The always competitive Foothill League had much to cheer about for the Foothill League girls’ tennis teams this season.

The first-place Valencia Vikings highlight the list of All-League players, with nine players being named to the first or second team singles and doubles. Singles players Sydney Thay and Sydney Tamondong were each named to the first team with Skylar Braithwaite being named to the second team.

“It’s an awesome feeling. It shows all the hard work they put in paid off,” said Vikings head coach Darrell Peries. “The goal now is to continue the success. We’re going to continue training and there’s no secret to that. Next year is going to be a big year for us. We don’t want to back track, we need to continue to practice hard.”

In doubles, Vikings’ first team doubles groups included Cami Schoenwetter and Maddie Muñana, Ellie Wingo and Alexis Kuncar, and Jonam Wilenkar and Tiffany Recalde, enough to account for every spot for the first team All-League doubles. Neha Humbe was named as an honorable mention for the Vikings.

The West Ranch Wildcats finished tied for second place in the Foothill League and were host to their fair share of All-League players. MaryCarmen Martinez-Kladt-Benavides was named to the first team as the only other singles player to make the team not from Valencia. Abigail Pak was named to the second team as a singles player.

In doubles, Jaden Marks and Abby Morse-Tobeck were named to the second team for the Wildcats. Zoe Zeidler was named as an honorable mention.

The Hart Indians tied with the Wildcats for second place in the Foothill League and were led by their second team doubles groups Teagan Heinze and Sydney Smith alongside Madison Woo and Allison Howell to round out the rest of the second team doubles. Isabella Galoostian was named as an honorable mention.

Finishing off the list of honorable mentions were Canyon Cowboys’ Dominique Dimaano, Castaic Coyotes’ Abigail Barquero and Golden Valley Grizzlies’ Ashleigh Azarraga.