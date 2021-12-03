Chamber opens nominations for Business Choice Awards

Nominations for the 2021 Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Business Choice Awards are officially open.

The nominations are set to remain open until Friday, Dec. 31, with the honorees expected to be announced the week of Jan. 10, 2022.

“This year continued to be challenging for our local businesses as the economy fully reopened and we look forward to honoring this year’s Business Choice Awards at our annual Awards and Installation,” John Vance, chair of the chamber board, said in a prepared statement. “We encourage everyone to nominate a business and share their story with us.”

The Business Choice Awards categories are as follows:

Nonprofit of the Year: A nonprofit that has demonstrated excellence in its mission and purpose.

Rising Star: A company or young professional whose record reflects ongoing and exceptional growth in contribution to the business community and support of the chamber.

Entrepreneurial Spirit: A person or a growing/developing business that exemplifies a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a positive attitude.

Business of the Year: A business that has shown resilience or great achievements and is a strong supporter of the business community and chamber.

“We are once again so proud of our business community that has shown why the Santa Clarita Valley is the great place to live and work,” Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of the chamber, added in the statement. “Our annual Awards and Installation is a time to honor our business community and give them the recognition they so richly deserve. We look forward to seeing everyone and celebrating.”

Nomination forms can be requested by emailing [email protected] or by going to SCVChamber.com and downloading the form.

The 99th annual Awards & Installation is scheduled to take place on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, with location details and sponsor information to be announced.