Holiday edition of ‘Theatre in a Week’ comes to The MAIN

News release

The MAIN in Old Town Newhall is planning the return of Barry Agin’s production “Theatre in a Week,” Dec. 10-12. The event features six original one-act comedies chronicling the shenanigans of the holiday season. The Dec. 10 and 11 shows are scheduled for 8 p.m., while the Dec. 12 show is at 2 p.m.

Theatre in a Week is jam-packed with mistaken identities, family malfunctions and outrageous hijinks. This year’s production will also feature the return of musician Eddie Landon and his swinging saxophone between scenes.

Tickets are $11 when purchased in advance of the Dec. 10 performance and $13 at the door on the day of each show.

For more information, visit AtTheMAIN.org.