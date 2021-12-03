Holiday edition of ‘Theatre in a Week’ comes to The MAIN

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release  

The MAIN in Old Town Newhall is planning the return of Barry Agin’s production “Theatre in a Week,” Dec. 10-12. The event features six original one-act comedies chronicling the shenanigans of the holiday season. The Dec. 10 and 11 shows are scheduled for 8 p.m., while the Dec. 12 show is at 2 p.m.   

Theatre in a Week is jam-packed with mistaken identities, family malfunctions and outrageous hijinks. This year’s production will also feature the return of musician Eddie Landon and his swinging saxophone between scenes. 

Tickets are $11 when purchased in advance of the Dec. 10 performance and $13 at the door on the day of each show. 

For more information, visit AtTheMAIN.org. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS