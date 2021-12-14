John Weaver | Let Them Buy Teslas

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, when answering questions about the high price of gasoline, recently opined that if consumers did not like the high price of gasoline, they should buy a Tesla. Circumstances today are quite different, but does anyone besides me remember an eerily similar quote prior to the French Revolution when the Queen, Marie Antoinette, declared if the people don’t have bread, let them eat cake!

The situation did not work out well for Marie, of course, as she subsequently was dragged from her palace and summarily beheaded. We cannot do that with Pete. But, really, should this clown ever be allowed near any elective or appointed office above dog-catcher again?

John Weaver

Valencia