Lois Eisenberg | Chilling Message on Vigilantism

There has been a chilling message about the acceptability of vigilantism.

Case in fact: Kyle Rittenhouse, a vigilante teenager, went to a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with an AR15-style rifle, and ended up killing two people and seriously wounding another.

Rittenhouse, who had no experience and lacked training in handling a semiautomatic rifle, seems to be condoned by many. Unfortunately, this way of thinking is distorted and unacceptable.

This acquittal of Rittenhouse sends a message and it is sad that what he did was not (seen as) wrong by many and now the GOP wants to make him a hero.

Emboldening this vigilante teenager into a hero, which he is not, will only lead to more disastrous vigilante conduct. The right-wing extremists have participated in enough violence, and now they can add this act by Rittenhouse to their resume of extremism.

Rittenhouse’s verdict sets the stage for more guns, vigilantism, racist and “stand your ground” lawlessness. Beware, my fellow Americans, it is going to be a very bumpy road to more vigilante misconduct.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita