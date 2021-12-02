Prep-Sports Roundup: Basketball, Soccer  

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for some of this week’s Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary.

If you would like to add a brief summary or your team’s scores/stats, please send your message to [email protected]

Boys’ basketball: West Ranch beats Canyon, 76-64

The West Ranch Wildcats (1-0, 1-0) and the Canyon Cowboys (5-3, 0-1) met on Tuesday in their Foothill League opener with the Wildcats finishing on top, 76-64.

The Cowboys were led by Brandon Boldroff with 19 points, six rebounds and four steals. Brody Baumgartner finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Paul Sekyi Appiah finished with eight points and five rebounds.

Stats were not submitted for the Wildcats.

— Ali Monfared, Canyon basketball coach

Boys’ basketball: Golden Valley beats Castaic, 88-51

The Golden Valley Grizzlies (4-1, 1-0) beat the Castaic Coyotes (0-5, 0-1), 88-51, on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies were led by Mark Hamilton with 32 points and 16 rebounds. Jonathan Onu had 15 points. Aidan Dixon finished with 14 points and five rebounds.

Stats were not submitted for the Coyotes.

— Chris Printz, Golden Valley basketball coach

Boys’ basketball: Trinity beats Fillmore, 54-50

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (6-1) beat the Fillmore Flashes (0-1) on Tuesday.

The Knights were led by Hunter Gillman with 18 points and eight rebounds. Andre Salinas finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, and Bram Yoo finished with a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Knights will have their first league matchup Thursday on the road at Palmdale Aerospace at 7 p.m.

— Daniel Hebert, Trinity basketball coach

Girls’ basketball: Saugus beats Valencia, 39-26

The reigning Foothill League champions Saugus Centurions (2-1, 1-0) beat the Valencia Vikings (0-7, 0-1), 39-26, on Tuesday.

The Centurions are off to a hot start as they look to win the Foothill League title for the third year in a row and head to West Ranch on Friday at 5 p.m. while the Vikings look to turn their season around against Highland at the Brentwood Tournament beginning Wednesday.

Girls’ soccer: West Ranch and Canyon tie, 1-1

The West Ranch Wildcats (0-0-1) began their defense as Foothill League champions with a 1-1 tie vs. the Canyon Cowboys (0-0-1) on Tuesday.

The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Olivia Suarez crossed a ball into the box and Cassidy Imperial-Pham banged it into the net.

The game remained that way until Canyon received a free kick just outside the penalty box with only five minutes remaining and Kiana Madera ripped it into the top left corner of the goal. Both teams receive 1 point for the tie.

— Pablo Suarez, West Ranch girls’ soccer parent

Boys’ soccer: Valencia beats Saugus, 1-0

The Valencia Vikings (2-1, 1-0) beat the Saugus Centurions (1-1, 0-1) in their Foothill League opener on Tuesday. The only goal scored was by Vikings’ senior Won Choi.

— Pablo Suarez and Laurie Foster, girls’ soccer parents

Boys’ soccer: Canyon and West Ranch tie, 1-1

The Canyon Cowboys and West Ranch Wildcats played to a 1-1 tie at Canyon High School in the opening game of the boys’ soccer season.

The Cowboys were denied a goal on a brilliant save by Matt Swanson to keep the game scoreless at the half. Canyon opened the scoring early in the second half on a goal by Stephen Foster, who threaded the ball into the net from a difficult angle.

The Wildcats got the equalizer about 10 minutes later after a Cowboys turnover landed at the feet of Steven Lipman, who blasted a shot into the lower left corner of the net.

— Pablo Suarez and Laurie Foster, girls’ soccer parents