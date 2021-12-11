Stephen Smith | On the Left: Are They Sociopaths?

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”

— C. S. Lewis (1898-1963)

Few statements better reflect the situation we are finding ourselves in today courtesy of the New American Tyrants that we keep electing to power, who determine our foreign policy, direct our economy, are entrusted to educate our children, and are a source of news and information.

They keep lying to the American public and doubling down when their policies are so obviously failing. Having no shame is a condition most of us cannot afford. It is a human failure that has been observed from the beginning of time.

“He…does not stand in the truth because there is no truth in him. Whenever he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own nature, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” — John 8:44

I am sure there may be Republicans deemed guilty. However, overwhelmingly it is those who view themselves as leftist progressives, socialists and Marxists. If you disagree, I suggest a fact check of your information sources.

The question becomes whether this troubling behavior is a cynical exercise to gain and maintain power or people with a clinically defined defect in their personality.

Are they sociopaths?

Here are some of the potential signs and traits of a person with antisocial personality disorder:

1. A lack of empathy for others.

2. Little to no genuine remorse.

3. The manipulation of other people.

4. Lying and deceit.

5. A sense of superiority over others.

6. Little to no regard for right or wrong.

7. The belief that rules do not apply to them.

8. Getting into legal trouble or a little regard for the law.

9. A lack of responsibility or engaging in irresponsible behaviors.

10. Aggression or hostility.

11. The exploitation of other people.

12. Substance abuse.

Do you recognize anyone currently in office?

It is time to face the truth about our leftist-progressive leadership, education administrators, social and legacy media. Many have clinically defined personality defect known as sociopathy. Their influence on modern society is pervasive.

The leftists are not immoral or moral. They are stunningly amoral (without any morality). For the last five years, they lied about nearly everything:

• “Russia, Russia, Russia.”

• Cost and results of “Build Back Better.”

• “It will eliminate inflation,” “It’s Free!”

• “Our policies are fixing the economy;

• Kyle Rittenhouse is an evil white supremacist and came to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and indiscriminately murdered African-American Black Lives Matter protesters.

• “We need to defund the police and release the accused without bail.”

• “We will not abandon Afghanistan until all Americans are evacuated.”

• “It’s Trumps fault.”

• “We do not have a border crisis.”

They have invented a new type of a perpetual motion machine with an ever-moving bar regarding COVID 19 policies.

In conclusion, the problem is the victimized American people who keep putting into power these sick people.

Many of the ruling elite are not capable of speaking the truth. They only say what is convenient to get what they want for their selfish selves.

“Truth” is not found in their dictionaries.

Of course, they only recognize the disease in Republicans.

The irony is that the left has long accused the right of those traits that the left is most guilty of having. Their arguments come with the full support of the leftist media.

I have learned to ignore rhetoric when dealing with sociopaths. One can only trust behavior and the consequences of that behavior.

Stephen Smith is a graduate of UCLA. In 2010 and 2012 he was the Republican Party-endorsed candidate running against longtime incumbent Xavier Becerra for the House of Representatives. He is currently working to empower parents by bringing school choice to California. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.