Brian Springer | Kerchner Comments Wearing Thin

Week after week, month after month, you publish Rob Kerchner’s letters expressing his dissatisfaction of the governmental handling and the public reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic and, quite frankly, I’ve had enough.

A common claim by Mr. Kerchner is that “very rare person who succumbs has an average age of 80,” which seems to be presented as if those deaths are no big deal. I would assert that to the family and friends of the nearly 850,000 Americans, of all ages, who have passed away due to COVID-19, it is a big deal and an insult to discount their deaths.

I also assert that, without the lockdowns, social restrictions, dedicated medical personnel and the marvels of modern medicine, the number of COVID-19 deaths would have been dramatically higher. A mask, social distancing, remote working, limited capacity are reasonable sacrifices to increase the odds of keeping family and friends healthy and safe in 2022.

Let’s have some “perspective” and less “insanity” and continue to protect those we care about and maybe even those we haven’t even met yet.

Brian Springer

Santa Clarita