Hart High School hosts boys’ soccer tournament

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

Hart High School hosted a boys soccer tournament with teams from the Santa Clarita Valley getting a chance to compete against one another and bigger schools.

Winter break was an extra opportunity to compete before heading into more Foothill League play. Here is a look at how the teams did in the short tournament.

Saugus goes 3-0

The Saugus Centurions (6-2, 2-2) have hit their stride after a slow start and now have won four games in a row.

The Centurions started their tournament with a 3-1 victory against Highland on Dec. 27. Blake Fusano was responsible for two goals with Alex Nilson providing the third score. Donovan Romero and Gage Fritz tallied one assist apiece.

On Dec. 28, the Centurions played Canyon in a non-league matchup and won 2-1. Cole Parker and Carson Kubinski would each score one goal. RJ Haring and Andrew Alfaro would each tally one assist.

On Dec. 29, the Centurions would provide their most impressive outing with a 5-0 victory against Lakeview Charter. Alex Nilson, Haring, Romero, Fusano and Alfaro were all responsible for one goal. Max Thompson led the way with three assists while Fusano and Joab Arriola provided one assist each.

Canyon goes 2-1

The Canyon Cowboys (3-2-2, 0-1-2) have started off slow but look to have found their stride.

“It was nice to get a couple wins,” said Cowboys head coach Robert Benavidez. “We were really focusing on the attack after struggling a bit before the tournament. It was good to see we scored some goals and not just from one player.”

In their first game, the Cowboys beat Lakeview Charter 4-0. Dimitri Marikta scored two goals. Anderson Delgado scored on a solo effort and Marcus Toney got a goal of his own with an assist from Carter Picon.

In their second game, the Cowboys would lose to the Centurions 2-1. Alex Quintero would score the only goal of the match for the Cowboys off an assist from Nathan Contreras.

In the final match, the Cowboys ended on a high note with a 2-0 victory against Highland. Marikta scored on a corner kick from Alex Quintero. Ryan Leskin would account for the second goal with an assist from Delgado.

Hart goes 0-1

The Hart Indians (3-1-1, 3-0) only played one game in the tournament and suffered a 2-0 loss to Moorpark, a highly ranked Division 2 school. The Indians still currently hold the top spot in the Foothill League but head coach Gio Salinas considers this game a wakeup call.

“It was a reality checkpoint for us to continue working hard,” said Salinas. “We were at the top and made it to the semifinals in state and CIF. Nothing is given and everything is earned. We need to understand if we want to win the league this year it’s going to be a tough season.”

Valencia goes 0-3

The Valencia Vikings (5-5-1, 4-0) currently sit right behind the Indians in the league standings but struggled in a tough tournament.

The Vikings lost their first game 2-1 to Granada Hills Charter with the lone goal being scored by Nicholas Falabella. In their next game, the Vikings would lose 4-0 to St. Francis.

In their final game of the tournament, the Vikings put up a fight but would lose 4-3 to Quartz Hill. Mikel Forrer, Won Choi and Simone Malgioglio were responsible for one goal apiece. JC Cardenas tallied two assists with Joshua Book accounting for one assist.