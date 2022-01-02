Is Your Home Ready for Rain?

By Ken Striplin

Santa Clarita City Manager

Happy New Year, Santa Clarita! I hope you and your family have had a wonderful holiday season full of happiness and joy. As we begin a new chapter in Santa Clarita in 2022, I look forward to all of the excitement and progress it holds.

Cooler temperatures have finally arrived, and with them, the hope for mild weather through the rest of winter and into spring. Though drought conditions continue to exist throughout California – and Santa Clarita remains in a state of Extreme or Exceptional Drought according to the National Integrated Drought Information System – our area does have the potential for extraordinary rainstorms that can cause damage if we are not prepared.

The City of Santa Clarita’s Ready for Rain campaign ensures that residents and business owners alike have the resources and can take the steps needed to prepare for and respond to heavy rains. Ready for Rain identifies a series of actions that can be completed to not only protect your home but also ensure you and your family stay safe when storms hit.

The City has a robust plan in place to prepare for rain, as well as mitigate potential impacts during storms and expedite the recovery process if damages occur. This plan includes routinely clearing debris from streets and storm drains, as well as inspecting any construction sites 48 hours prior to forecasted rain to ensure mud and debris are prevented from flowing onto the street.

When rain does arrive, the City works to continuously clear streets throughout the day and implement traffic control measures when necessary. This work is especially important for areas of Santa Clarita that have experienced brush fires recently.

As a resident, you can do your part to prepare by ensuring your property is well maintained. Clear all private drains and rain gutters and properly dispose of your trash and green waste. Be sure to check your roof for any loose tiles or signs of trouble so they can be addressed as far in advance as possible.

If heavy rain is in the forecast, use sandbags to divert water so that your home and other structures on your property do not become flooded. Sandbags do a great job of keeping water from getting into buildings and allowing it to move into the drainage system as intended. To obtain free sandbags, please connect with your nearest Los Angeles County Fire Station to check availability.

By following these easy steps, you and your family will be Ready for Rain in Santa Clarita this year. To find more helpful resources and tips for preparing your home before the next storm, please visit santa-clarita.com/ReadyForRain.