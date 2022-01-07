Prep sports roundup: basketball 

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for some of this week’s Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary.

If you would like to add a brief summary or your team’s scores/stats, please send your message to [email protected].

Girls’ basketball: West Ranch beats Sylmar, 68-14

The West Ranch Wildcats (5-8, 0-3) beat the Sylmar Spartans in the first game of their four-game West Coast Holiday Festival Tournament beginning Dec. 27.

The Wildcats were led by Alone Tepete with 18 points. Dyara DeJesus finished with 16 points while Nadia Bernard and Liz Shimizu accounted for 12 points each.

The Wildcats would go 1-3 in the rest of the tournament, but would finish strong with a 49-47 win against Burroughs.

—-Carlos Fandino, West Ranch girls’ basketball coach

Boys’ basketball: Canyon beats Castaic, 66-31

The Canyon Cowboys recorded their 10th win of the season with a 66-31 Foothill League win against the Castaic Coyotes on Tuesday.

The Cowboys were led by Brandon Ritter with 18 points. Matt Heyne recorded a double-double, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

JJ Fechtelkotter contributed eight points and six rebounds. Jakob Regez finished with eight points and five rebounds and Brandon Boldroff recorded eight points, five rebounds and four steals.

—-Ali Monfared, Canyon boys’ basketball coach

Boys’ basketball: Canyon beats Verdugo Hills, 62-46

The Canyon Cowboys (11-3, 3-1) beat the Verdugo Hills Dons, 62-46, on Thursday.

The Cowboys were led by Lincoln Phillips, who finished with 13 points. Jakob Regez and Brody Baumgartner finished with nine points each. JJ Fechtelkotter ended the night with eight points.

—-Ali Monfared, Canyon boys’ basketball coach

Boys’ basketball: Trinity beats Desert Christian, 82-45

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (13-2, 4-0) beat the Desert Christian Knights (0-13, 0-7) on Tuesday.

Trinity was led by Bram Yoo, who finished with a double-double (26 points, 10 rebounds) and also recorded three blocks. Lucas Spring finished the game with 16 points and five rebounds.

—-Daniel Hebert, Trinity boys’ basketball coach