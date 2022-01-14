Prep sports roundup: basketball, soccer  

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for some of this week’s Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary.

Girls’ basketball: Trinity beats Palmdale Aerospace, 81-9

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (8-6, 3-0) beat the Palmdale Aerospace Academy Griffins (0-12, 0-7) on Tuesday.

The Knights were led by Jiana Valestin with 28 points and Emma Schaaf with 20 points.

—-James De Monburn, Trinity girls’ basketball coach

Boys’ basketball: Trinity beats Palmdale Aerospace, 63-23

The Trinity Classical Academy Knight’s boys’ basketball team (14-2, 5-0) pushed their win streak to seven in a row with a win over the Palmdale Aerospace Academy Griffins (2-17, 2-7) with a 63-23 victory on Tuesday.

The Knights were led by an all-around game from John Cervantes-King, who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals. André Salinas finished with 14 points, five rebounds and five steals.

Hunter Gillman contributed 13 points and seven rebounds while Aiden Checketts ended his night with seven points and seven rebounds.

—-Daniel Hebert, Trinity boys’ basketball coach

Boys’ basketball: Saugus beats Canyon, 69-52

The Saugus Centurions (8-6-1, 4-1-1) moved to second place in the Foothill League standings with a 69-52 victory against the Canyon Cowboys (11-5, 3-2), who now move to third place in the standings.

The Cowboys next face another tough matchup against the current No. 1 team in the Foothill League, the West Ranch Wildcats, as they look to stay in the top three.

—-Ali Monfared, Canyon boys’ basketball coach

Boys’ soccer: West Ranch beats Castaic, 1-0

The West Ranch boys’ soccer team came back from the Christmas break to get their first win in Foothill League play with a 1-0 victory against the Castaic Coyotes.

The Wildcats got a goal from Caden Deck off a free kick from Andrew Montes for the game’s only score.

The Wildcats are now 1-2-1 in Foothill League action.

—-Pablo Suarez, soccer parent